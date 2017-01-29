Numerous companies have taken a stand against President Trump’s executive actions regarding immigration this week. Apple’s Tim Cook, Tesla inventor Elon Musk, and many others criticized the decision and attempted to offer solutions to their affected employees. Meanwhile, where tech meets transport, both Uber and Lyft have been thrust in the middle of the conversation — both for drastically different reasons.
Lyft responded to Trump’s executive orders by pledging to donate $1 million to the ACLU, citing the company’s desire to represent a world that is “diverse, inclusive and safe”:
This weekend, Trump closed the country’s borders to refugees, immigrants, and even documented residents from around the world based on their country of origin. Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the U.S. is antithetical to both Lyft’s and our nation’s core values. We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values of our community.
We know this directly impacts many of our community members, their families and friends. We stand with you, and are donating $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU to defend our constitution. We ask that you continue to be there for each other – and together, continue proving the power of community.
