A Machete-Wielding Man Attacked A Kentucky College Campus And Selected Victims By Their Political Affiliation

News Editor
04.28.17

Getty Image

On Friday, a former student of Transylvania University (in Lexington, Kentucky) stormed a campus coffee shop with a machete and a bag full of knives. Police say that Michael Atkins, age 19, demanded to know the political affiliation of patrons before telling a Republican student that they had nothing to fear. Atkins then reportedly threatened several non-Republican students and injured two women, one of whom ended up in a nearby hospital. He was also transported to a medical facility for what witnesses observed as “self-inflicted injuries.” Atkins has now been charged with multiple counts of assault and wanton endangerment.

Campus police and authorities have been credited with a rapid response to a situation that could have been much worse since there were dozens of students in the coffee shop when Atkins entered the premises. The campus also makes use of a text-alert system that informed students to stay away from the shop, and one student described what he saw and heard:

Tristan Reynolds, a student who was in the campus cafe where the attack occurred, said about 30 to 40 people were there at the time.

“A guy came in, banged something, a hatchet or an ax, on the table and said ‘the day of reckoning has come,'” Reynolds said. “He asked somebody what their political affiliation was, they said ‘Republican’ and the guy said ‘you are safe.’ And then I realized what was going on and started getting people out.”

Campus security and local police recently underwent joint active-shooter training, which a spokesperson believes helped with the rapid lockdown process on campus and nearby schools while officers cornered and tackled Atkins. In an article about this attack, Buzzfeed notes that Atkins once wrote a post (which appeared on Buzzfeed) about his belief that conservatives experience discrimination for their political orientation.

(Via Kentucky.com & Buzzfeed)

Around The Web

TAGSGUN VIOLENCEMachete

First 100 Days

Donald Trump Says He ‘Misses His Old Life’ And Thought Being President ‘Would Be Easier’

Donald Trump Says He ‘Misses His Old Life’ And Thought Being President ‘Would Be Easier’

04.28.17 17 hours ago 31 Comments
How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

04.27.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.27.17 1 day ago 12 Comments
What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

04.26.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP