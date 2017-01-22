How You Can Support The Women's March

Madonna's F-Bombs Highlight Appearances Made By Notable Women In Support Of The Worldwide Women's Marches

01.21.17

Crowds poured into the streets for today’s Women’s March on Washington, with hundreds of marches joining in solidarity around the globe in protest of Donald Trump’s presidency. Despite claims from the administration, the crowds seen today do seem to eclipse those seen on Inauguration Day and the famous names involved do too. Gloria Steinem did set the tone for the day while speaking in Washington, but she was far from the most noteworthy name to hit the streets with the thousands of people in cities like New York, LA, Paris, and London.

The protest in D.C. was the focal point today and the many speakers that took the stage helped drive that home. Madonna’s speech above garnered plenty of attention for her choice of words, forcing many networks to pull away once she started to lay out some f-bombs. Her message wasn’t silenced, though, according to CNN:

“It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f–k up,” she told the crowd. “It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would win in the end.”

“Well, good did not win this election. But good will win in the end,” she said.

