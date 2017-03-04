Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jeffrey Lord is referred to as a nice guy throughout this Bill Maher interview and you’d really have no reason to think otherwise. He’s always smiling, never seems to share an ill tone, and gets along with most of his fellow CNN contributors despite his status as a staunch Trump supporter. He has supported the current president since 2013 and continues to do so on a daily basis with CNN.

Friday’s interview with Maher is more of the same, but the host seems to take after Alec Baldwin’s character in Glengarry Glen Ross when it comes to the idea of a “nice guy.” Lord aims to defend and make excuses for the claims Maher is making against Trump, almost forcing the host to take a tone we haven’t seen in weeks. If Maher treated Milo with kid gloves, he’s treating Jeffrey Lord with some sort of coal miner’s glove. He doesn’t tear the CNN contributor to shreds, but he does unleash some frustration that wasn’t there for two weeks.

This also seems to extend to his New Rules segment and his views on how the Democrat bad boys have been treated over the years. If Trump can get away with his “pussy grabbing” and tough talk, where’s the sympathy for Eliot Spitzer or Anthony Weiner? Both kept tripping over their own problems while seemingly on the road back, but Maher thinks they shouldn’t have had to clean up their image. They managed to do good things and if Trump can get in the White House while acting in a similar way, why not them? He does kinda cross the line with John Edwards, though. That’s a deep hole to climb out of for a politician.



