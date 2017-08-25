Getty Image

Whether it’s being disowned by their families, dropped from web hosting services, fired from jobs, or arrested and held without bond, it’s been clear that white supremacists and those committing violence in service of that ideology are facing consequences for their actions. While not necessarily a white supremacist, one Facebook user has also lost his job after threatening to run over protesters at Trump’s Phoenix rally.

In a Facebook group for people looking to organize against President Trump before, during, and after his campaign rally in Phoenix, James Cobo wrote, “You are all pathetic. Cant wait to drive through. 4×4 with push bumper will be sweet in this crowd. I named my lifted truck ‘trumper.'” It was an apparent reference to the murder of Heather Heyer, who Cobo later said had been “playing in the street,” the week prior in Charlottesville.

By the next day, Cobo’s employer had been notified, and he’d lost his job at West Valley Tires Point S, who also released a statement:

“West Valley Tires Point S wants to publicly state we do not condone or support violence or prejudice in anyway shape or form. We were recently made aware of an employee that posted outrageous posts and videos that are in no way affiliated with the positive views, values and appreciation we have for people in our community and throughout the world. That person is no longer affiliated with West Valley Tires Point S.”

Cobo defended his comment as “a joke that was just meant to ruffle some feathers.” He also believes that no one would actually “intentionally” hurt people after “publicly” talking about doing so via social media. However, there is a demonstrated history of terrorists posting on social media prior to committing violent acts.

Even after losing his job and receiving death threats, Cobo isn’t shying away from what he said, but he says he only meant to upset, not “hurt,” people:

“I never hurt anybody, nor did I have the intent to. I never said I was actually going to hit anybody with a vehicle. They assumed it. Never would have thought it would be a big deal … I still can’t figure out why I’m being called a racist. I’ve never even said anything racist … I was poking at them, trying to get a reaction like they do to the Trump supporters … Just hurt feelings like they do to everybody that doesn’t feel the same way they do about life.”

“This is not how America is supposed to work,” Cobo said.

(Via Arizona Central)