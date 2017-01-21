ABC 7-KIRO

On Saturday, the Seattle Police Department announced they had apprehended a suspect who is believed to have shot a man while at a protest for Donald Trump. The protest occurred at the University of Washington on Friday, where Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak.

The protest initially stemmed from demonstrations protesting Trump’s inauguration and carried over into the campus. And carried over into a rally against the Yiannopoulos event. Seattle police reported “tensions increased” with some protestors “throwing bricks and paint toward police and others in the crowd,” as reported by Politico.

Protesters are not allowing 100s of #UW students to get into speech by controversial alt-right author Milo in Kane Hall. Tempers flaring. pic.twitter.com/PjMY6gKsYi — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) January 21, 2017

The situation then escalated and a 32-year old man was shot in the abdomen later in the evening. Officials didn’t release the name of the victim but reported the man was transferred to a local hospital. Despite the protests, Yiannopoulos’ (who is never shy to speak his positions, no matter how controversial) event carried on although the attendance was a bit sparse due to the events outside:

Milo Yiannapolous takes the stage at #UWs Kane Hall, which is only half full due to protest efforts outside to shut it down and stop crowd. pic.twitter.com/qup72FsZsQ — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) January 21, 2017

Later that day, a man turned himself in for the shooting, although they have not released his identity. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said in a statement said he commended the protestors but condoned the violence, saying it isn’t what Seattle stands for:

“Seattle has a long, proud tradition of speaking up and speaking out, but we will not tolerate violence of any kind, against any person. Thousands of Seattleites, including myself, will speak up and march peacefully throughout this weekend.”

Although the suspect turned himself in, Seattle police said the investigation is still ongoing.

(Via CBS News, ABC 7-KIRO & Politico)