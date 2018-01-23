Shutterstock

While News Corp Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch squares off with Facebook and Google regarding the media’s current “fake news” epidemic, others are taking President Trump’s favorite insult for the press a little too much to heart. According to the Washington Post, Novi, Michigan resident Brandon Griesemer called CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta 22 times between January 9th and 10th. Why? Among other things, to repeatedly call the cable news station “fake news” while threatening to “gun you all down.”

Griesemer was subsequently arrested and charged with interstate communications with intent to extort, threaten or injure. He appeared in court on January 19th, and has since been released on $10,000 bond. A man claiming to be his father told the Post “this whole thing has been a mistake” because “[h]e really didn’t mean any of it.” Griesemer made his threats 22 times:

“Fake news. I’m coming to gun you all down. F‑‑‑ you, f‑‑‑ing n‑‑‑‑‑s.” The caller then clicked off. Three minutes later, the same caller, dialing from the same number, again rang the CNN line. “I am on my way right now to gun the f‑‑‑in’ CNN cast down. F‑‑‑ you,” the caller said. The operator asked the caller his name. “F‑‑‑ you,” he responded. “I am coming to kill you.” Thirty minutes later, the caller again reached the CNN public switchboard. He whispered his threats. “I’m coming for you CNN. I’m smarter than you. More powerful than you. I have more guns than you. More manpower. Your cast is about to get gunned down in a matter of hours.”

Considering the fact that Trump’s words have incited violence before, this incident should not be taken lately. After all, the president loves to throw his “fake news” insult at journalists and organizations with whom he disagrees. This is especially the case for CNN’s Jim Acosta, a frequent target of Trump’s ire. Coincidentally, after news of Griesemer’s threats and arrest made the rounds late Monday night, the president tweeted about “Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN” in regards to the government shutdown’s end:

Even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees: “Trump World and WH sources dancing in end zone: Trump wins again…Schumer and Dems caved…gambled and lost.” Thank you for your honesty Jim! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

