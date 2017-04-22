A Rundown Of Trump Cabinet's Feelings On Climate Change

Thousands Of Protestors Gather For The Worldwide ‘March For Science’ To Create A Memorable Earth Day

04.22.17 57 mins ago

Saturday is Earth Day and this year’s event is being anchored by thousands of people taking to the streets to help remind everyone how important it is that we listen to scientists and listen to fact when it comes to making policy decisions over grave threats like climate change and global warming. Over 600 ‘Science Marches” are planned to take place in more than 60 countries on Saturday in protest of those who believe the idea of global warming is fake, as well as the recent attempts by President Trump to rollback vital Obama-era environmental policies put in place to curb climate change. The protests are seen as a splinter from the viral push seen after the successful Women’s March in January — an event that made headlines for a message and crowd that outshined the president’s inauguration.

While there are marches happening around the globe and in several cities around the nation, the primary march will take place in Washington D.C. with musicians and speakers doing their best to share their message with those gathered just a few hundred yards from the White House. Bill Nye “The Science Guy” was one the key names at the event in the Nation’s Capital, pushing that lawmakers must acknowledge that science is for all, science shapes policy, and that science can change the world:

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 1 day ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 2 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 4 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
