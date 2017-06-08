Marco Rubio has a rare amount of skin in the game of Trump and Russia. He recently learned that Russian interference might have cost him his shot at running for President. And yet, Rubio spent his time with James Comey trying to defend Trump. And the internet took harsh, mocking notice.

Part of the problem is that Rubio, along with fellow Senate Intelligence Committee member Tom Cotton, went to dinner at the White House two days ago, which would be suspicious enough on its own, not least because awkward dinners with Trump are pretty much what the committee is discussing with Comey today. But Rubio’s performance compounded with that with a question that essentially complained to Comey that nobody told reporters that Trump himself wasn’t under investigation. This was especially strange, for Comey made it clear earlier in the hearing that government employees are unable to discuss, or correct, sensitive matters like investigations with reporters. And that was really all Twitter needed: