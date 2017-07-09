On Friday, President Trump had his first face-to-face meeting (at the G20 summit) with Vladimir Putin, and their respective high-ranking dignitaries predictably issued very different accounts of what happened during the talk. To presumably “clear the air,” Trump included the subject in his regularly scheduled Sunday tweetstorm. And despite U.S. intelligence’s unequivocal assessment that Russia interfered with the election — plus recent news that Russia is also targeting nuclear facilities and increasing spying in the U.S. — Trump did not deny the Russian foreign ministry’s statement about how he accepted Putin’s denial of election meddling.
Trump then announced that he and Putin hope to form a “Cyber Security unit” to prevent the hacking of future elections. In the process, he also subtweeted John Podesta (who “everyone” was talking about at G20, according to Trump) while complaining about the DNC and Obama over an election that he won eight months ago. Plus, Trump wants everyone to know that the removal of Russian sanctions was not on the table at the summit.
And yet he’ll still work in lockstep with whatever Trump wants.
Why does Trump repeatedly keep repeating the lie that the CIA asked for DNC servers when the CIA is not a domestic law enforcement agency? Former CIA Director John Brennan has already public said that the CIA never asked for access to the DNC servers and would never be involved in such an investigation anyways. Can’t someone on Trump’s staff at least tell him these things so that his lies can’t be debunked so easily?
Because his base buys it, Fox News will never call him out on it and everything else is fake news. He has roughly 30% of the country willfully gaslighted, a party that will happily reap the benefits of the power he’s helped them get without caring about the means to the that end and that’s all he/they care about.