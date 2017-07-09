Getty Image

On Friday, President Trump had his first face-to-face meeting (at the G20 summit) with Vladimir Putin, and their respective high-ranking dignitaries predictably issued very different accounts of what happened during the talk. To presumably “clear the air,” Trump included the subject in his regularly scheduled Sunday tweetstorm. And despite U.S. intelligence’s unequivocal assessment that Russia interfered with the election — plus recent news that Russia is also targeting nuclear facilities and increasing spying in the U.S. — Trump did not deny the Russian foreign ministry’s statement about how he accepted Putin’s denial of election meddling.

I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Trump then announced that he and Putin hope to form a “Cyber Security unit” to prevent the hacking of future elections. In the process, he also subtweeted John Podesta (who “everyone” was talking about at G20, according to Trump) while complaining about the DNC and Obama over an election that he won eight months ago. Plus, Trump wants everyone to know that the removal of Russian sanctions was not on the table at the summit.

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

…and safe. Questions were asked about why the CIA & FBI had to ask the DNC 13 times for their SERVER, and were rejected, still don't…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

…have it. Fake News said 17 intel agencies when actually 4 (had to apologize). Why did Obama do NOTHING when he had info before election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017