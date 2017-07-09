Trump Announces Plan To Form A ‘Cyber Security Unit’ With Putin And Gets Mocked By Marco Rubio

News Editor
07.09.17 3 Comments

Getty Image

On Friday, President Trump had his first face-to-face meeting (at the G20 summit) with Vladimir Putin, and their respective high-ranking dignitaries predictably issued very different accounts of what happened during the talk. To presumably “clear the air,” Trump included the subject in his regularly scheduled Sunday tweetstorm. And despite U.S. intelligence’s unequivocal assessment that Russia interfered with the election — plus recent news that Russia is also targeting nuclear facilities and increasing spying in the U.S. — Trump did not deny the Russian foreign ministry’s statement about how he accepted Putin’s denial of election meddling.

Trump then announced that he and Putin hope to form a “Cyber Security unit” to prevent the hacking of future elections. In the process, he also subtweeted John Podesta (who “everyone” was talking about at G20, according to Trump) while complaining about the DNC and Obama over an election that he won eight months ago. Plus, Trump wants everyone to know that the removal of Russian sanctions was not on the table at the summit.

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpMARCO RUBIORUSSIAVLADIMIR PUTIN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 6 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 6 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 6 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP