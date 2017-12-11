The Food World Reacts To The Allegations Against Mario Batali

Uproxx

The food community was shaken on Monday morning when one of the world’s biggest celebrity chefs joined the growing list of powerful men accused of sexual harassment and assault. Mario Batali — major tv personality and restaurateur — was accused by four women of sexual misconduct. As with any of these high profile media revelations, Batali’s colleagues are expected to respond publicly and swiftly to his conduct. And in light of these allegations, his peers have been reacting on Twitter.

The lead up started Sunday night with Anthony Bourdain hinting that news about a well known chef was about to rock the community. After Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme apologized for kicking a reporter in the head during a concert, Bourdain shared his disgust and warned fans that, “.. and Monday, I’m afraid, isn’t going to get any better.”

“No, trust me,” he continued. “Monday is really gonna suck.”

When the news broke about the famous chef allegedly groping multiple women, Bourdain released the thoughts that he had apparently been sitting on for quite awhile.