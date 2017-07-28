Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sex And The City actor and comedian Mario Cantone was already commenting about playing Trump’s new communications director Anthony Scaramucci when SNL returned later this year. Since Sean Spicer is gone, there seems to be a role to be filled on the long-running show and Cantone was tossing his hat into the ring. That might not come to be, but that doesn’t mean Cantone isn’t playing The Mooch somewhere on television.

Hot on the heels of Scaramucci’s explicit and raw interview with The New Yorker, where he called Reince Priebus a “f*cking paranoid schizophrenic” and claimed he was nothing like Steve Bannon because he wasn’t “trying to suck my own c*ck.” It’s safe to say that this interview was a goldmine as far as political stories are concerned, but it was also a chance for late night TV to really hammer it down right as they started taping most of their shows for this evening. The interview went live at 5, meaning the writing teams and hosts had about an hour to prep something.

The President Show on Comedy Central already had Cantone lined up to play the White House comms director, dropping an announcement yesterday ahead of tonight’s show, but clearly made a few changes in light of today’s events. Most of the sketch is based on The Mooch’s previous appearances, but Cantone did manage to work in a reference to sucking his own d*ck.

The show has been given a greenlight for seven more episodes, so it will at least give us a few more chances to get with Cantone’s impression. If anything, maybe it’ll work as a small audition for SNL in the fall. He’s golden until they just decide to pay for clips of Joe Pesci from Casino instead.

