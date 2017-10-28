Mark Halperin Issues A Statement Apologizing To The Women He’s Mistreated

10.28.17

While news of the Trump-Russia investigation’s first indictments made the rounds on Friday, political journalist Mark Halperin issued a statement of apology to his many accusers on Twitter. The NBC News political analyst, who until recently frequently guested on MSNBC’s popular Morning Joe program, is accused of sexually harassing several women during his time at ABC News. While his initial accusers numbered five, CNN reports at least a dozen women have alleged Halperin said or did sexually inappropriate things during their time together.

“I am profoundly sorry for the pain and anguish I have caused by my past actions. I apologize sincerely to the women I mistreated,” Halperin wrote before briefly changing the subject. Despite noting the “inappropriate” behavior of men toward women in these general terms, he did return the focus to his own misdeeds. “Toward the end of my time at ABC News, I recognized that I had a problem. I acknowledge that, and I deeply regret it. As I said earlier this week, my behavior was wrong. It caused fear and anxiety for women who were only seeking to do their jobs.”

Weirdly enough, Halperin somewhat echoed viral comments of his about the many women who accused then-Republican nominee Donald Trump of sexual harassment or assault.

