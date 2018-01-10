On Tuesday, it was revealed that actor Mark Wahlberg was paid a whopping $1.5 million for participating in extensive reshoots for All the Money in the World. Ridley Scott famously decided to retool significant chunks of the film when Kevin Spacey was replaced with Christopher Plummer, but in a December interview, the director claimed the principal cast and himself did not receive compensation. Per USA Today’s followup, however, this turned out to be untrue as Wahlberg managed to bag some extra cash while his co-star (and the film’s lead actress), Michelle Williams earned just under $1,000 based on a $80 per diem rate.
Needless to say, social media exploded at the USA Today report late Tuesday night. Hollywood celebrities still reeling from the Golden Globes telecast’s recent #MeToo focus were especially incensed. Jessica Chastain, who has previously spoken out about Harvey Weinstein and Bryan Singer despite alleged pushback, advised her followers to “go see Michelle’s performance in All the Money in The World.” After all, she continued, Williams is “a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe-winning actress” who “deserves more than 1% of her male costar’s salary.”
Of course, Chastain was by no means the first person to react to All the Money in the World‘s astonishing pay gap. Many other actresses, actors, producers, and entertainment journalists quickly piled it on throughout the night — especially when they realized Wahlberg and Williams were represented by the same talent agency.
Why are people outraged? Wahlberg had a contract for a certain amount of money in the event of reshoots, Williams waived that part of her contract. She opted out, she didn’t have to, but she did. Wahlberg was selfish, but it’s not what everyone is trying to make it out to be.
Also, does Williams waive her fee for every reshoot? Or is this just because Kevin Spacey?
Stop with your insight and reasoning.
I resigned my office-job and now I am getting paid £64 hourly. How? I work over internet! My old work was making me miserable, so I was forced to try something different, two years after…I can say my life is changed-completely for the better!
Check it out what i do… Click Here & Start Work
Woah woah woah, dude. You’re getting in the way of a narrative trying to be pushed. Fuck off with your facts
Cool…now we wait for Apatow’s reactions to his buddy James Franco and all the mess he’s gotten himself into regarding sexual impropriety…right?
Interesting…hadn’t thought about that. Hopefully Paul Feig will chime in too.
Wait, you mean electing pursue different options under separate contracts can result in two people not receiving the same result? That. Is. Shocking.
Be outraged about things in the real workforce, not pay disparity under independently negotiated arms length contracts for services that have inherently subjective value.
Go fuck yourself internet.
Just realized this was the woman I saw in Halloween H20, 20 years ago….and nothing else. Mahky Mahk, however, I’ve known of for over 25 years now, and he’s still an A-lister. Meaning he might’ve been contractually obligated to shoot another movie during these rushed reshoots. Hmmm….
This story is stupid enough without pretending you don’t know who Michelle Williams is.
I have no idea who Ms. Williams was/is either.
Y’all need some Dawson in your lives.
She’s been nominated for 3 Oscars, won 1 Golden Globe and 1 Tony. She’s hosted SNL 6 times. She’s the mother of Heath Ledger’s daughter. You’d either have to live in a mountain commune or be a basement-dwelling misogynist to not know who she is.
Actually, I just don’t really see new movies, tv shows, or listen to new music. Though living on a mountain sounds like heaven compared to this prison I call New York. Also, thank you for reminding me that she was the reason Heath Ledger killed himself.
Wasn’t she the girl that got a rimjob on that Lena Dunham show?
@Micah Unice Michelle Williams has NEVER hosted SNL. Are you sure you’re not confusing her with Danny DeVito?
[en.wikipedia.org]
@Micah Unice And she hasn’t won a Tony. And she’s been nominated for an Oscar 4 times.
[en.wikipedia.org]
They should re-shoot all of Mark’s scenes with Matt Damon.
Yeah, once again, a cunt consents to something, then tries to retract it.
What? Did I miss her reaction to all this? As far as I can tell its just other people deciding they should inject themselves in her business and be insulted on her behalf. Call those idiots a cunt instead of this woman who seems to have no issue herself with the pay disparity.
It’s time to play everybody’s favorite game show, “STUPID OR LIAR?”!
The show where contestants read celebrity tweets and have to figure out if that person either doesn’t know all the facts of a situation and is simply talking out of their ass OR if they do know all the facts and are blatantly misrepresenting them for some reason! And now, here’s your host…Brian Williams!
So far there’ve been no winners.
Way to go Husband, now you’re censoring your own comment boards, deleting comments.