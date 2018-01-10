Tristar

On Tuesday, it was revealed that actor Mark Wahlberg was paid a whopping $1.5 million for participating in extensive reshoots for All the Money in the World. Ridley Scott famously decided to retool significant chunks of the film when Kevin Spacey was replaced with Christopher Plummer, but in a December interview, the director claimed the principal cast and himself did not receive compensation. Per USA Today’s followup, however, this turned out to be untrue as Wahlberg managed to bag some extra cash while his co-star (and the film’s lead actress), Michelle Williams earned just under $1,000 based on a $80 per diem rate.

Needless to say, social media exploded at the USA Today report late Tuesday night. Hollywood celebrities still reeling from the Golden Globes telecast’s recent #MeToo focus were especially incensed. Jessica Chastain, who has previously spoken out about Harvey Weinstein and Bryan Singer despite alleged pushback, advised her followers to “go see Michelle’s performance in All the Money in The World.” After all, she continued, Williams is “a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe-winning actress” who “deserves more than 1% of her male costar’s salary.”

Please go see Michelle's performance in All The Money in The World. She's a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar' s salary. https://t.co/HIniew6lf7 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 10, 2018

Of course, Chastain was by no means the first person to react to All the Money in the World‘s astonishing pay gap. Many other actresses, actors, producers, and entertainment journalists quickly piled it on throughout the night — especially when they realized Wahlberg and Williams were represented by the same talent agency.