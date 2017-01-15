The Biggest Battles We Have To Fight In 2017

Martin Shkreli Reportedly Got Pelted With Dog Poop When He Showed Up At An Event With Troll Bestie Milo Yiannopoulos

A planned stop on Milo Yiannopoulos’ tour featuring Martin Shkreli as a special guest had to be canceled on Friday night amid protests on campus. According to SFist, supporters of the Breitbart journalist and members of the Davis College Republicans claimed that the event was shut down due to concerns over the safety of those involved, but that didn’t stop Martin Shkreli from showing up and mingling with those who stuck around after the cancellation. It did not end well for Shkreli.

The event was planned as a meeting of “Twitter villains” according to Yiannopoulos’ Instagram account, but that meeting seemed to stop short of happening. According to ABC10 in Sacremento, violence did breakout during the event between Milo supporters and protestors with the school confirming one arrest:

“To me, you know, this is very disappointing,” said Shkreli. “[UC Davis] is supposed to be an academically school. When I speak at Princeton, I don’t expect this reaction.”

But a lot of the protestors weren’t students and a lot of them came hoping to protest peacefully. That wasn’t the case and things quickly escalated.

There were several fights that broke out, and some people were dragged by police out of the building.

One protestor even threw hot coffee at an ABC10 camera crew and their equipment.

