Getty Image

Last week, prosecutors called to have Martin Shkreli’s bond revoked after the “Pharma Bro” put out an open call for people to pull Hillary Clinton’s hair during upcoming signings for her book (so he could analyze the “samples” and conduct DNA testing for an unknown reason). Now, the judge has ruled in their favor. Shkreli is going to jail.

Calling him a “danger to the community” after putting a $5,000 bounty on strands of Clinton’s hair, Shkreli had his $5 million bond revoked. Shkreli said: “Some may have read my comments about Mrs. Clinton as threatening when that was never my intention when making those comments,” per Cheddar reporter J.D. Durkin.