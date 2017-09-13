Martin Shkreli’s Going To Jail After Making Threats To Hillary Clinton And Her Hair

#Wu Tang #Martin Shkreli
09.13.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Last week, prosecutors called to have Martin Shkreli’s bond revoked after the “Pharma Bro” put out an open call for people to pull Hillary Clinton’s hair during upcoming signings for her book (so he could analyze the “samples” and conduct DNA testing for an unknown reason). Now, the judge has ruled in their favor. Shkreli is going to jail.

Calling him a “danger to the community” after putting a $5,000 bounty on strands of Clinton’s hair, Shkreli had his $5 million bond revoked. Shkreli said: “Some may have read my comments about Mrs. Clinton as threatening when that was never my intention when making those comments,” per Cheddar reporter J.D. Durkin.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wu Tang#Martin Shkreli
TAGSMartin ShkreliWu-Tang

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 day ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 6 days ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP