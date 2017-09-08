Getty Image

Ever since Martin Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud — to which he was “delighted” because he wasn’t found guilty on all counts — he’s been making a nuisance of himself. Of course, that’s nothing new (and he’s still trolling the world with his Wu-Tang album), but he dove into dangerous behavior by making threats against Hillary Clinton.

While awaiting his sentencing (that could include up to 20 years behind bars), Shkreli asked his Facebook readers to pull Hillary Clinton’s hair during her upcoming book signings, so he could use the “samples” to conduct DNA testing for …. a mystery crime that he accused her of committing. Pharma Bro later posted that he was only being satiric, and “It was a prank, bro!”

However, CNBC reports that prosecutors have now asked Shkreli’s for bail to be revoked because of his history of “threatening comments” against women — one of those incidents got him banned from Twitter after he cyberstalked Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca — that could qualify him as a “danger to the community.” As a result of Shkreli’s threats against Clinton, the Secret Service has had to devote “significant additional resources” to protecting her, and Shkreli’s anti-Clinton history came up as well:

[P]rosecutors noted that Shkreli has longstanding animus toward Clinton, pointing out that he traveled on Sept. 11, 2016, to stand outside of Chelsea Clinton’s apartment after learning Hillary Clinton had been taken there after fainting following a 9/11 memorial ceremony. “Shkreli … stood outside an apartment owned by Secretary Clinton’s daughter where she was recuperating, and spent approximately two hours live-streaming while providing commentary and heckling Secretary Clinton,” the prosecutors wrote.

Ah yes, who could forget the time that Shkreli made an ass out of himself after Hillary’s fainting spell at the 9/11 memorial last year? And this time, his bad behavior could actually (and prematurely) land him in a jail cell. His bail revocation hearing has been set for September 14.

Stay tuned for more Pharma Bro drama!

