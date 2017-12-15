Matt Damon Ruffles Feathers With His Comments On The ‘Spectrum Of Behavior’ Around Sexual Harassment

12.14.17 3 Comments

As the allegations of sexual assault and harassment continue to roll in — the latest involving Dustin Hoffman and Super Size Me director Morgan Spurlock — many in Hollywood have felt the need to comment on the new age of accountability for men. While on the press tour for his upcoming film, Downsizing, Matt Damon sat down with Peter Travers and shared his opinions on his connection to Harvey Weinstein and the latest harassment accusations in Hollywood, claiming “I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior. And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

Many would agree this is true and there does need to be some sort of discussion. But as many pointed out online, Damon continued and complicated his statement:

“All of that behavior needs to be confronted, but there is a continuum. And on this end of the continuum where you have rape and child molestation or whatever, you know, that’s prison. Right? And that’s what needs to happen. OK? And then we can talk about rehabilitation and everything else. That’s criminal behavior, and it needs to be dealt with that way. The other stuff is just kind of shameful and gross.”

