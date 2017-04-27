Shutterstock

If you’re not too familiar with Matt Drudge or the Drudge Report, then you probably don’t pay too much attention to modern conservative politics in the United States. That’s because Drudge’s website, which first gained notoriety for reporting the Monica Lewinsky scandal before anyone else, has become a chief loudspeaker for Donald Trump’s White House. And when the reclusive media star isn’t helping to break other news items or formulating new conspiracy theories, he’s reportedly hunkering down in the Oval Office with his outspokenly supportive president.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy clued the rest of journalism Twitter in to a recent Politico story about Trump’s political learning curve which, among other things, claimed the president has “deeply engaged with media figures, even huddling in the Oval Office with Matt Drudge.” Unsurprisingly, the article argues, Trump cannot escape what he sees as his most important asset — his image. Hence his consultations with Drudge:

Trump huddled in the Oval Office with Matt Drudge, the reclusive operator of the influential Drudge Report, to talk about his administration and the site. Drudge and Kushner have also begun to communicate frequently, said people familiar with the conversations. Drudge, whose visits to the White House haven’t previously been reported, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Considering Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent’s recent joint visit to the White House (and the Oval Office), Drudge’s presence shouldn’t come as a surprise. (Rush Limbaugh and Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro have also attended dinners with the president on two separate occasions.) Unlike these previous instances, however, the conservative news aggregator’s presence seems to be more advisory. “Huddling” with Trump in the Oval Office to discuss his image, communicating often with the president’s senior advisor and son-in-law — this feels like more than a one-time house call.

