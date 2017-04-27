Immigration Arrests For Noncriminals Are Skyrocketing

Trump Reportedly ‘Huddled’ In The Oval Office With Matt Drudge, Who’s Also Growing Close To Jared Kushner

#Politics
04.27.17 6 mins ago

Shutterstock

If you’re not too familiar with Matt Drudge or the Drudge Report, then you probably don’t pay too much attention to modern conservative politics in the United States. That’s because Drudge’s website, which first gained notoriety for reporting the Monica Lewinsky scandal before anyone else, has become a chief loudspeaker for Donald Trump’s White House. And when the reclusive media star isn’t helping to break other news items or formulating new conspiracy theories, he’s reportedly hunkering down in the Oval Office with his outspokenly supportive president.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy clued the rest of journalism Twitter in to a recent Politico story about Trump’s political learning curve which, among other things, claimed the president has “deeply engaged with media figures, even huddling in the Oval Office with Matt Drudge.” Unsurprisingly, the article argues, Trump cannot escape what he sees as his most important asset — his image. Hence his consultations with Drudge:

Trump huddled in the Oval Office with Matt Drudge, the reclusive operator of the influential Drudge Report, to talk about his administration and the site. Drudge and Kushner have also begun to communicate frequently, said people familiar with the conversations. Drudge, whose visits to the White House haven’t previously been reported, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Considering Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent’s recent joint visit to the White House (and the Oval Office), Drudge’s presence shouldn’t come as a surprise. (Rush Limbaugh and Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro have also attended dinners with the president on two separate occasions.) Unlike these previous instances, however, the conservative news aggregator’s presence seems to be more advisory. “Huddling” with Trump in the Oval Office to discuss his image, communicating often with the president’s senior advisor and son-in-law — this feels like more than a one-time house call.

(Via Politico)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics
TAGSdonald trumpjared kushnermatt drudgePoliticsThe Drudge Report

First 100 Days

What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

04.26.17 22 hours ago 6 Comments
The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 6 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 7 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 1 week ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP