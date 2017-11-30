Fired ‘Today’ Anchor Matt Lauer: There’s ‘Enough Truth’ To The Sexual Harassment Allegations

11.30.17 1 hour ago

A day after being fired from the TODAY show for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” Matt Lauer released a statement expressing his “sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions.” He didn’t deny the charges leveled against him, including that he “had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside” in order to “welcome female employees and initiate inappropriate contact while knowing nobody could walk in on him,” but Lauer also claimed that he’s being “mischaracterized.”

Here’s the complete statement.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb took over Thursday’s broadcast.

Around The Web

TAGSmatt lauersexual harassmenttoday show

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP