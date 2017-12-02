Getty Image

Former network fixture Matt Lauer is no longer welcome at Today following his firing in relation to “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Since Lauer’s dismissal, the 59-year-old broadcaster has been absent from the network aside from as an unflattering talking point.

NBC has scrubbed Lauer from their online presence (Lauer would delete his social media accounts the following day) and Page Six reports that it’s not just digital and on-screen traces of Lauer getting the heave-ho. The insiders that spoke with Page Six say Lauer’s office and other things are getting the boot too. Or the wrecking ball in this case.

“Matt’s office is being completely demolished. Everything is going, including that button under his desk, his name plate, the photos of him in the hallways, the pictures of him online and on NBC News social media. They are so sickened by his behavior it is almost like they want to pretend he never existed.”

Traditionally, it’s never a good sign when your (alleged) behavior inspires a major broadcasting network to demolish every symbol of your lengthy existence. Lauer’s NBC colleagues have responded to their former co-worker’s dismissal. As have reporters, journalists and broadcasters at large.

(Via Page Six & The Cut)