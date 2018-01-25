Getty Image

Last year, Ducktails songwriter and former Real Estate guitarist Matt Mondanile was the subject of multiple articles outing him for sexual misconduct. His history with women was revealed to be the reason for his firing from Real Estate, and the fallout included canceled tour dates and his music being removed from streaming services. At the time, Mondanile released a short statement calling himself an “insensitive creep” while his legal team was more verbose and less apologetic.

Now, several months later and far deeper into the #metoo movement, Mondanile has offered up a much more lengthy statement via his Facebook. In it, he discusses the emotional abuse he inflicted upon his ex-girlfriend, the marvelous musician Julia Holter, and goes into detail about the end of his time with Real Estate. He notes that he has since donated to RAIIN (including a receipt for his pledge) and that he has continually sought therapy for his actions for years.