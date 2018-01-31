Gen. Mattis Is Reportedly Considering A Ban On Cell Phones At The Pentagon

01.31.18 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the fitness tracking app Strava was inadvertently mapping military bases by recording jogging routes of its users. In an effort to prevent a similar leak, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis is reportedly moving forward on a long-simmering plan to ban all military and civilian personnel’s private cellphones from the Pentagon, which just so happens to be the world’s largest office building. According to defense officials, the ban is currently under review:

A defense official told CNN that the intelligence about the risk of cell phone vulnerabilities that drove the Pentagon’s review is the same intelligence that helped lead to a similar ban of personal cell phones among White House staffers in the West Wing, a ban that went into effect this month.

“We take threats to security seriously and are always looking into any potential additional measures to further enhance the security of our of Department of Defense personnel,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Audricia Harris told CNN.

The Pentagon currently hosts about 23,000 military and civilian staff members, so it’s unclear how Mattis would propose to install enough lockers to host people’s cell phones and other personal information devices. However, a review indicated that some staff members have taken personal cell phones into restricted areas, so Mattis’ concerns shall surely continue.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TAGSDepartment Of DefenseJames MattisPENTAGONtrump administration

How Music Connects Us

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 1 day ago
How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

01.29.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

01.29.18 2 days ago 7 Comments
The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 6 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 1 week ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP