Getty Image

James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday was full of substantive Congressional questioning and intriguing answers by the former FBI director — many of which will dominate the news cycle for some time. What happened in that hearing will go down in history books and possibly shape the rest of Donald Trump’s presidency. And then there was the confusing ramblefest that came from Arizona Senator John McCain in said hearing. He confused the world, yielded little useful information from a bewildered James Comey, and played as little more than a weird commercial within a startlingly epic few hours of television.

Well, John McCain saw your tweets about how crazy he seemed, and he has an excuse about why he was so off his question game. According to a statement released by McCain, his questions were valid, but his delivery may have been impaired by the fact that he was fatigued from staying up too late to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres:

“I get the sense that my line of questioning today went over people’s heads. Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games.”

.@SenJohnMcCain releases statement on his #Comey questions: pic.twitter.com/ZmuOJRwOlf — Leo Shane III (@LeoShane) June 8, 2017

While it’s admirable that McCain can ‘fess up to delivering such a dud of a question, it doesn’t change the fact that he utterly confused everyone during the hearing. There’s something to be said for being such a diehard fan, though. If Comey ever gets back to him in written form, McCain may very well update the world on his findings. Unless a Diamondback game is on.