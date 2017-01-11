John McCain Passed The ‘Golden Showers’ File To The FBI In December

Getty Image

Donald Trump’s alleged love of “golden showers” has swallowed America today, and now, we’re learning more about how the FBI obtained the file in question. The Guardian reports that Senator John McCain delivered the file, which ultimately claimed to reveal much about Trump’s relationship with Russia and the “compromising” information they held over the president-elect. The “unverified” reports released by BuzzFeed produced a steady stream of reactions, with Trump outright denying them and condemning the media for leaking them. The FBI is currently investigating the validity of these documents, but McCain may have helped give them a little reinforcement.

In December, McCain was notified of the classified documents through an intermediary and sent an emissary to feel out the source’s reliability. McCain was reported to have been impressed with the source’s research and background, who The Guardian reported was “consistently reliable, meticulous and well-informed, [has] a reputation for having extensive Russian contacts.” McCain then delivered the materials to Comey in a one-on-one meeting.

The Guardian notes how McCain was initially reluctant to get involved, as he was under the impression an investigation would seem like a personal grudge. It’s a legit concern since he and Trump traded barbs back and forth during the campaign season.

To potentially cover his bases, McCain pushed for the creation of a special Senate committee to further look into relationships between Trump and Russian contacts. That request was soon shot down by Republican leaders, but McCain said if more information comes out, he hopes the special committee will get approved. Well, he may get his wish, for the infamous golden shower allegations are opening the floodgates.

Finally, McCain released a statement late this morning confirming that he delivered the files to U.S. intelligence.

“Late last year, I received sensitive information that has since been made public,” McCain said in the statement. “Upon examination of the contents, and unable to make a judgment about their accuracy, I delivered the information to the Director of the FBI. That has been the extent of my contact with the FBI or any other government agency regarding this issue.”

(Via The Guardian)