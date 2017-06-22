Here’s a protester being literally carried away outside Mitch McConnell’s office pic.twitter.com/NKd8E5ofA8 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 22, 2017

On Thursday, Senate Republicans dropped the Obamacare repeal bill that’s been shrouded in secrecy for a few reasons: (1) Any legislation that will place healthcare out of reach for millions of Americans arrives with plenty of controversy; (2) The GOP wants to bring this sucker to the Senate floor next week, so they dragged their feet to avoid a negative CBO review before voting. With that said, a 142-page “discussion draft” now sits on the Senate website, and it led to instant scrambling by critics and supporters alike. And since the bill significantly cuts Medicaid spending, a crowd of angry protesters have gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office. As the above MSNBC video reveals, one senior woman was dragged away by Capitol Hill police, and below, a man is hauled down the hallway.