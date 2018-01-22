CNN’s Ana Navarro has been regularly filling in on The View while regular co-host Sara Haines has been on maternity leave. Despite being a Republican, as a Latina woman Navarro has been a vehemently outspoken critic of Donald Trump, and even went so far to vote for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Likewise, Meghan McCain is also a Republican who did not support Trump (although she did not vote for Hillary), however the two still managed to get into a heated argument on the who is to blame for the government shutdown on Monday morning.
McCain was hesitant to point the blame on Trump, arguing that Democrats are as much to blame for holding out on DACA getting passed as Republicans were during the 2013 government shutdown. But when it was brought up that Republicans led by Mitch McConnell are responsible for the military not being paid, McCain took umbrage.
“It is not intellectually honest to sit here and say this is completely Trump’s fault,” she said. Democrats are playing partisan politics in the exact same way. DACA is a very emotional issue — I agree with you Ana that this should be an easy layup, quite frankly on both sides because of how popular it is — but to sit here and say that this government shutdown has anything to do with my, or the Republican party’s love for the troops is intellectually dishonest.”
Navarro sat back and let McCain say her piece, and then proceeded to lay into her. “Do you think Mitch McConnell should have allowed that amendment, allowing for paid benefits for the family of the fallen and allowing for pay for the armed forces?” she shot back at McCain.
At that point Whoopi Goldberg tried to intervene to no luck. Things only grew more heated when McCain accused Navarro of partisanship and asked her why she is even still a Republican, and Goldberg abruptly called to go to what was probably the most awkward commercial break ever. Agree to disagree?
Trump and his supporters as well as Republicans are us defending against “fault”’ when the correct word is “responsibility”. Trump may not be at fault but as President he is absolutely responsible.
So, using that same logic, Obama was responsible for the last government shut down, right?
He sure was blamed for it, but the same party crying foul now.
@Staubachlvr
Are you aware that this is the first time in history where there’s been a government shutdown where both chambers of Congress and the White House are all controlled by the same party? The GOP continues to make history under Trump.
I’m aware that I could give two shits about a government shutdown. Society continues to function. My point was simply apply the same standard across the board, regardless of party affliction. I know that’s a foreign concept to you @ak3467, but that’s how not to be a hypocrite
@Staubachlvr
Direct your ire about hypocrisy towards 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, if you’re even capable of doing that these days:
“A shutdown falls on the President’s lack of leadership. He can’t even control his party and get people together in a room. A shutdown means the President is weak.”
-Donald J Trump in an interview with Fox News, October 2013
Obama took more than his fair share of flak from Republicans during the last shutdown. And yes, he played a role, no doubt, and thus bore responsibility. Notice the same people pinning 100% of the blame on Obama last time are now pointing it at the minority party in Congress who controls literally nothing? But now that you did your due diligence in bringing up Obama, what say you about the shutdown NOW and just who is ultimately responsible? If you require assistance with that, I direct you to the above quote from the man who is currently our President, you might like to review it. Any thoughts?
@Staubachlvr The point that @ak3647 was making is that you can’t compare it. The Republicans controlled the house while dems controlled the senate and white house. It makes sense that there was a deadlock. Now, the Republicans control every branch and they couldn’t prevent a shutdown. It’s called ignorance when you willingly ignore information to make your point.
Fair question on why Mitch didn’t allow the vote. The answer is: it would have removed the lovely talking point that Dems are against the Military, and point the blame entirely on the republicans and their completely untrustworthy leader, Trump.
McCain sounds unhinged here.
It’s hard to defend Republicans these days.