Meghan McCain Is Reportedly In Talks To Join The Ladies Of ‘The View’

Last Friday, Fox News personality Meghan McCain announced she was leaving the cable news network after several years as a show host and contributor. “I’m so thankful to Fox News for the chance to be on Outnumbered,” she said in a statement, “but I’m leaving to focus on other things.” McCain didn’t explain what those “other things” might be, but considering The View co-host Jedediah Bila’s abrupt announcement on Monday that she was leaving ABC’s daytime talk show — and a new CNN report — we may have our answer.

According to the Fox News rival, sources familiar with the talks between McCain and ABC indicate it’s in the “late stages” but “has not yet been completed.” Neither representatives for the Arizona senator’s eldest daughter, Barbara Walters’s long-running series, nor ABC provided CNN with any official comment on the story. Following Bila’s sudden announcement during Monday’s show, however, producers sent out a statement to all staff clarifying the nature of the conservative commentator’s departure. “She’s been a spirited voice at the table over the past year, asking smart questions and challenging us all to think,” it read.

Speculation regarding Bila’s true reason (or reasons) for leaving ran rampant online. However, the timing of the news of McCain’s possible addition to the group after leaving Fox News calls the entire situation into question. Even if the two incidents are unrelated, Twitter and media gossip columns are sure to run with it — although the connection is tenuous at best.

