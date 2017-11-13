Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Since joining The View, Meghan McCain has been the requisite conservative voice at the round-table, often giving Trump and his administration the benefit of the doubt even when her own father is often at odds with the president. But after Trump’s weekend remarks claiming that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin when he said he didn’t meddle in the 2016 presidential election, McCain had clearly had enough.

“This is exactly what Putin wants, he wants us to have a lack of faith in our intelligence communities,” McCain started off about two minutes into the segment, even after Trump walked back on his claims.

“It is very, very important that we don’t get desensitized to how intense this is,” she continued. “Our president of the United States of America is saying we cannot trust our intelligence communities, but we can trust a KGB murderous dictator who is aiding and abetting the largest refugee crisis since World War II, the gassing of innocent children in Syria right now, while trying to annex the Baltic states, annexing Crimea, everything that’s going on in the Ukraine, he is dedicated to the destruction of the west and we are watching this play out in real time.”

“For every American in here,” she said, getting even more fired up as she went on, “I never thought as a Republican the party of Mr. Gorbachev, tear down that wall, I would be sitting here today with the normalizing of a murderous KGB dictator.”

McCain went on to say that Putin has “bloodlust” for the glory days of the U.S.S.R. and that he wants Russia to be a superpower again. “I implore the American public that this is a moment in history,” she pleaded. “I was deeply upset over the weekend, and I think everyone should know this is very intense, this is very serious, and if we’re going to normalize the gassing of children, this is a watershed moment for us, as Americans, and we can’t let anyone get away with it.”