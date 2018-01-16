On Tuesday morning Megyn Kelly sat down with Alana Evans, the friend of Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) who says Daniels attempted to lure her to a hotel room with herself and Donald Trump for an assumed sexual encounter in 2006. Evans confirmed Daniels’ account that she had been paid $130,000 in hush money one month before the 2016 election over an alleged sexual encounter between herself and Trump — who had married Melania just one year before.

Evans reiterated what she previously told the Daily Beast — that Daniels had called her several times from Trump’s hotel room, who requested that she “come hang out with us, come have fun, let’s party.”

“Once I heard him on the phone and I understood that this situation was very real, I was uncomfortable,” she told Kelly. “But uncomfortable because of who he was, this is a man who I grew up watching on television on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.” At that point, Evans says she turned off her phone to avoid further invitations.

Later, Evans also confirmed Daniels’ account of what took place in the hotel between her and Trump after she declined to join them. Evans called Daniels the next morning to apologize for not showing up — and at this point, broke out in laughter describing what her friend told her about that night.

“I’m sorry but the visual that I get has stuck with me this entire time,” she described to Kelly. “Having her tell me the next day when I asked how did it go, and she says, ‘Well picture this, Donald Trump chasing me around the bedroom in his tighty whities … isn’t something that you ever forget.'”

Evans says she declined to ask her friend any followups after that, and really, who can blame her?