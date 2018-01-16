On Tuesday morning Megyn Kelly sat down with Alana Evans, the friend of Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) who says Daniels attempted to lure her to a hotel room with herself and Donald Trump for an assumed sexual encounter in 2006. Evans confirmed Daniels’ account that she had been paid $130,000 in hush money one month before the 2016 election over an alleged sexual encounter between herself and Trump — who had married Melania just one year before.
Evans reiterated what she previously told the Daily Beast — that Daniels had called her several times from Trump’s hotel room, who requested that she “come hang out with us, come have fun, let’s party.”
“Once I heard him on the phone and I understood that this situation was very real, I was uncomfortable,” she told Kelly. “But uncomfortable because of who he was, this is a man who I grew up watching on television on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.” At that point, Evans says she turned off her phone to avoid further invitations.
Later, Evans also confirmed Daniels’ account of what took place in the hotel between her and Trump after she declined to join them. Evans called Daniels the next morning to apologize for not showing up — and at this point, broke out in laughter describing what her friend told her about that night.
“I’m sorry but the visual that I get has stuck with me this entire time,” she described to Kelly. “Having her tell me the next day when I asked how did it go, and she says, ‘Well picture this, Donald Trump chasing me around the bedroom in his tighty whities … isn’t something that you ever forget.'”
Evans says she declined to ask her friend any followups after that, and really, who can blame her?
I don’t deny this happened, but at the same time this is due on the credibility of two porn stars so…
More importantly, what’s the end goal here? Yeah, Trump is a creepy ass old rich man, didn’t we already know that though? This isn’t more damaging than ‘grabbing em by the pussy’ or proudly claiming you would watch teenagers change because you “owned” the beauty pagent.
So the end result here is…. more distraction of things that won’t harm his credibility with his followers.
Perhaps focus more on uncovering his shady business deals with Russian oligarchs or dig further into the businesses that were forced to go under because Trump refused to pay them or something that might, just might, have his base realize he doesn’t give a fuck about them.
But this won’t move the needle for any Trump voter any more than his other, on record, creepy sexual conquests.
Probably not going to see much until the special council can form a case or people start paying taxes next year.
Nothing will happen. Evangelicals have already polled that they will forgive just about anything he does. The 25th amendment won’t help, because he was already retarded when he was elected. He violates the emoluments clause daily, so apparently that’s just for show. They continue to tout “but the stock market is up!” despite wages remaining stagnate and corporations handing out layoffs after receiving massive tax breaks.
The only thing we can do take back the house and focus on impeachment. Hopefully, Dems can put forth some worthy candidates, not a bunch of centrist libs like Hillary who want bipartisan solutions.
This will sour him with any moderates that voted for him. Not that there’s many of those left.
If Melania divorces him, it would make quite a statement.
@Alcoholics Gratuitous I can’t see that happening. He likely has a pretty solid prenup seeing how he gets re-married every 10-15 years. She sure seems like she happily accepted the part of trophy wife to billionaire who will do & say whatever he pleases for the trade off of a lavish lifestyle, and perhaps a nice sum of money when the old fat fuck finally dies.
She can probably smell her payday with every KFC bucket he shoves down his throat.