Next Sunday, I sit down with conservative radio host @RealAlexJones to discuss controversies and conspiracies #SundayNight June 18 on NBC pic.twitter.com/7bVz6Fobf5 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 11, 2017

Last week, Infowars host Alex Jones invited NBC’s Megyn Kelly into his Austin studios, and the resulting interview did not go as (he) planned. At least, that’s the conclusion that one could draw from Jones’ subsequent rant, in which he called Kelly “cold, robotic, dead” and proclaimed that he had “zero” attraction for her. Now, Kelly has previewed this interview (which will air on 6/18 at 7:00pm EST), and we’re catching a glimpse of why Jones was so incensed. Kelly doesn’t let him mop the floor with her (like she did with Vladimir Putin) while confronting him over his many damaging conspiracy theories.

Kelly opens the preview by asking Jones if he is truly the “most paranoid man in America.” He denies this and slams Black Lives Matter and communism before confirming his belief that 9/11 was an “inside job” (and he calls this “a fact”). Then things go entirely off the rails when Kelly brings up Jones’ Sandy Hook truthing conspiracy that has caused great pain to the families of slain children — because Jones continues to insist that the U.S. government orchestrated the massacre, and the grieving parents were only paid actors.

“When you say parents … faked their children’s death, people get very angry,” Kelly told him. Jones wildly backed away from the subject while claiming that people don’t get upset about dead Iraqis “from the sanctions.” Kelly called this “a dodge,” and Jones began ranting about how the media doesn’t cover the real stories, and she responds, “That doesn’t excuse what you did and said about Newtown. You know it.”

Jones wasn’t deterred, and hot damn, there’s a whole lot of crazy in this preview. At the end, a bug-eyed Jones furiously gesticulates and delivers the kicker: “Thirty years ago, they began creating animal-human hybrids. Isn’t that the story Megyn Kelly should be doing?” Start popping your chemtrail-tainted corn, folks! This interview sounds insane.