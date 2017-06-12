Megyn Kelly Gets Confrontational With Alex Jones For Spreading Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theories

06.11.17 21 mins ago

Last week, Infowars host Alex Jones invited NBC’s Megyn Kelly into his Austin studios, and the resulting interview did not go as (he) planned. At least, that’s the conclusion that one could draw from Jones’ subsequent rant, in which he called Kelly “cold, robotic, dead” and proclaimed that he had “zero” attraction for her. Now, Kelly has previewed this interview (which will air on 6/18 at 7:00pm EST), and we’re catching a glimpse of why Jones was so incensed. Kelly doesn’t let him mop the floor with her (like she did with Vladimir Putin) while confronting him over his many damaging conspiracy theories.

Kelly opens the preview by asking Jones if he is truly the “most paranoid man in America.” He denies this and slams Black Lives Matter and communism before confirming his belief that 9/11 was an “inside job” (and he calls this “a fact”). Then things go entirely off the rails when Kelly brings up Jones’ Sandy Hook truthing conspiracy that has caused great pain to the families of slain children — because Jones continues to insist that the U.S. government orchestrated the massacre, and the grieving parents were only paid actors.

“When you say parents … faked their children’s death, people get very angry,” Kelly told him. Jones wildly backed away from the subject while claiming that people don’t get upset about dead Iraqis “from the sanctions.” Kelly called this “a dodge,” and Jones began ranting about how the media doesn’t cover the real stories, and she responds, “That doesn’t excuse what you did and said about Newtown. You know it.”

Jones wasn’t deterred, and hot damn, there’s a whole lot of crazy in this preview. At the end, a bug-eyed Jones furiously gesticulates and delivers the kicker: “Thirty years ago, they began creating animal-human hybrids. Isn’t that the story Megyn Kelly should be doing?” Start popping your chemtrail-tainted corn, folks! This interview sounds insane.

Around The Web

TAGS9/11ALEX JONESConspiracy Theoriesfake newsmegyn kellySANDY HOOK

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 4 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP