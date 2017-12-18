Megyn Kelly sat down with a woman named Addie Collins Zinone on Monday morning, who worked on Today as a production assistant in the year 2000, shortly after graduating college. After getting her feet wet at Today, Zinone was eventually offered a job as a reporter at a local station in West Virginia, and about one month before she was to leave she asked Matt Lauer for advice in the next phase of her career. Despite the fact that Lauer, who was in his early 40s at the time, had been sending her some flirty inter-office instant messages, Collins Zinone accepted his invitation to discuss her career over lunch.
Except Collins Zinone said, “During the lunch, it did not go to professional advice, it went quickly to accomplishing his goal.” Lauer’s goal, of course, was to pursue a sexual relationship with the young woman, and the two had their first encounter in what would turn out to be a month-long affair in the Today anchor’s dressing room later that day.
Collins Zinone admits responsibility for her part in what happened, although she does point out that what Lauer did was a gross abuse of power. On why she decided to come out with her story, Collins Zinone said, “So I want to guide the conversation, own my part in it, but also talk about this power dynamic in a workplace, and how that imbalance really does affect your thinking, your ability to think logically, to be aware of what it is you’re doing and the impact it’s going to have for the rest of your life.”
She continued, “And also, if you do find yourself in that situation like I did, how can we empower young women in the future, who find themselves in that situation … to make better decisions, to not make a mistake like I did.”
In the second half of the segment, Collins Zinone expressed the relief she felt when the news broke of Lauer’s firing, with the knowledge that she wasn’t the only one. “This happened to me, and I thought for sure I’m not the only other woman,” she explained, prior to hearing the news. “He did it so effortlessly, with me, that I thought for sure that there had to be other women. But I didn’t know that there [were] other colleagues, because I thought if he continued that behavior, and what he did with me, there would have to be other people coming forward over 17 years, we would have to have heard about that, right?”
“I just want to say to everyone out there who’s been in my situation that I hear you, and I’m going to sort of stand up and take the heat, I’m not a martyr,” Collins Zinone later said, giving her final thoughts at the end of the segment. “I just want to put a face and humanize this issue, and bring up this conversation about what consent means in that situation and for my daughter, my beautiful seven-year-old, when she gets to the workplace, how can I better fortify her for not being susceptible to this happening if she finds it.”
Just listened to interview of woman who had affair with Matt Lauer. You knew he was a married man, yet you chose to move forward with having sex with him. You are just as much at fault as he is!! I’ve been in the workforce, working for a law firm when I was young and attractive. Attorneys made several advances toward me, asked me over & over to have a beer after work. I always said NO! just like you should have. You are a slut just like Matt Lauer is!!!!
Oh look, the “Make an account to slut shame the woman” brigade is out already.
Always? so if we go back and interview any of these people who apparently think you’re attractive, they’re all going to say yea she never came? fuck yourself.
“Collins Zinone admits responsibility for her part in what happened”
Punch yourself in the dick until you cough up blood.
Hello. The story she is telling seems so unreal. The part I don’t understand is that freely again she went to his dress up room and kept on meeting with him. If true she wanted it. She was interested. I don’t know but the way she expresses herself while telling her story she dont seem upset,sad,disgusted,hurt,confused. She seems like shes excited,happy,unforgetting. Personally I think like everyone is saying she loves sex. She’s a whore. Her story is BS. I just don’t get it. THAT’S WHY SHE DON’T WORK WITH TODAY. SHE MADE AN EXCUSE THAT SHE GOTTEN ANOTHER JOB.
Oh look, the “It’s Clear She’s Either a Horny Idiot or Just Horny” refusal brigade is out to act shocked and horrified when they really know this woman wasn’t raped. She wanted to Fuck a powerful dude who probably told her she’d be sitting on the couch with him on the Today, and instead all she got was auditioned on the casting couch.
Who brought up rape (though coercing someone into sex under false pretense has been considered rape)?
What happened here is illegal (on his part), immoral (on both their parts but for different reasons), and unethical.
But fine, make excuses for a piece of shit (Lauer) taking advantage of someone (he pressured her into doing something she initially didn’t want to do) on the promise of furthering her career. It tells a lot about your character.
Literally no one is claiming that she was raped, including her. What exactly is wrong with your fucking brain, ExtraStark?
Illegal? Definitely not. Immoral and Unethical on both sides? Sure. It’s not about making excuses for Matt Lauer. It is about the fact that both of them are pieces of shit.
Is it just me or did this woman make a stupid decision thinking it would help her career and now 17 years later she is trying profit from that decision? Where is the accountability? After reading this article, it all makes sense now as to why women were once not allowed to vote.
How selfish is this woman. She says her whole family is very affected by all this. Wow! She is like moist of the Weinstein women only worse. She consented to sex with the expectation of gaining something from a man. That’s prostitution. The practice or occupation of engaging in sexual activity with someone for payment.
She must be really unhappy with her life and marriage. She was so upset with Lair that she did it again and again and again! I wonder how I could get in touch with her tonight I’m feeling a bit amorous.
See…. a Freudian slip!
I mean, I don’t really think he committed any crimes h, but wtf is up with these comments? You guys sound like a bunch of dicks
No is easier to say than you think. And an affair is not sexual harassment. This is not news.
is there someone saying this is sexual harassment? I’ve skimmed the article, watched the video not once did she say or the article say that this is sexual harassment. Fuck yourself
Are all the microdick neckbeards commenting on this article reading the same article as the rest of us? Because you and your tootsie-roll-sized-dick brethren here seem to be inventing shit out of thin air.
I do love the people saying they’d say no or slut shaming her. put yourself in her shoes, you’re 24 you’re trying to start your career that you went to school for poured thousands of dollars into. A man who is pretty powerful in the field you want to be in, starts making advances to you. Rejecting him might make him take vengeance and crush your dreams of being a (insert career, in this case journalist). Yea No is easier to say lol
It is pretty clear she wanted a relationship with a star like Matt Lauer. The Today show was everything to her at the time. She had an affair with him and it was clear he wasn’t leaving his wife for her so she was used, not abused as the article and interview seem to be conveying. He hardly was going to crush her dreams of making it as a journalist if she refused his advances. But she didn’t want to anyways.