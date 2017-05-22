Getty Image

Ever since Megyn Kelly left her esteemed role at Fox News for a purported “triple role” at NBC, we haven’t heard much from the woman dubbed “the devil” by Steve Bannon. Various reports hinting at her forthcoming debut on network television and confirming her first major interview have circulated widely, but aside from occasional hints like these, Kelly herself has remained outside the limelight for the time being. Or at least that was until she appeared at last week’s NBC upfronts presentation, during which she dropped a few hints regarding what’s in store for her at the “Peacock.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kelly told advertisers her Sunday evening news magazine program would premiere sometime in June and air Sundays at 7 p.m. ET. Today co-host Matt Lauer, who Kelly will join sometime in September with her own weekday morning program, spoke at length about his new colleague — but offered no other details. Nor did Kelly, fellow network talent Savannah Guthrie and Lester Holt, or the NBC representatives in attendance. Despite this, the Times reported Kelly’s Sunday night program would be called Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.

Deadline confirmed this with its own NBC sources on Sunday, adding that Sunday Night is slated for a June 4th premiere. They also noted, like the Times before them, that Kelly’s new weekend time slot would put her (and NBC) in direct competition with the CBS juggernaut 60 Minutes, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Even with Kelly’s Fox News prominence and post-departure allure skyrocketing her public appeal, one could argue, taking on a news magazine behemoth might not be the best idea. Though as Deadline noted, with 60 Minutes airing mostly repeated between May and September, this short “opening” may work to Kelly’s favor.

Aside from the show title, premiere date and schedule, however, neither Kelly nor NBC have said much about who the former will be interviewing or covering during her first broadcasts. Even so, previous reports have confirmed her upcoming sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin and hinted at a possible group interview with the Kardashian family. The real question is, what will Kelly make Putin watch this time? American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson?

(Via Deadline and Los Angeles Times)