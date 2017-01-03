Megyn Kelly Will Leave Fox News For A Massive ‘Triple Role’ At NBC

NBC

After months of speculation peppered with all kinds of rumors and unconfirmed stories, a new report by the New York Times suggests Fox News personality Megyn Kelly is leaving the network that made her a star for NBC. What’s more, the alleged deal struck by the news anchor and the broadcast channel involves a massive “triple role” that would practically give Kelly free reign at her new home.

NYT media columnist Jim Rutenberg initially broke the news on Twitter, saying Kelly had “[decided] to leave Fox News for broad new role at NBC News.” He followed up the instantaneously viral tweet with a larger article that, among other things, revealed just how NBC News chairman Andrew Lack “wooed” Kelly away from the 24-hour cable news network she’s called home for 12 years:

“[Lack offered] her a triple role in which she will host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show and take regular part in the network’s special political programming and other big-event coverage.”

At the time of its publication, neither Kelly, NBC nor Fox News had confirmed the report, though Rutenberg suggests NBC will announce its deal with Kelly “imminently.” Sure enough, NBC News released an official statement detailing its “multi-year agreement” with its latest hire:

Kelly will become anchor of a new one hour daytime program that she will develop closely with NBC News colleagues. The show will air Monday through Friday at a time to be announced in the coming months. As part of the multi-year agreement, Kelly will also anchor a new Sunday evening news magazine show and will become an important contributor to NBC’s breaking news coverage as well as the network’s political and special events coverage.

Kelly’s departure from Fox for her new home at NBC finally brings to a close one of the most followed television news contract negotiations in recent history. Not to mention the most pricey, as Fox’s parent company reportedly offered Kelly a whopping $20 million in October to keep her around despite the network’s ongoing debacle with outgoing CEO Roger Ailes.

(Via New York Times and NBC)