Megyn Kelly Is Taking None Of Your Bullsh-t

Megyn Kelly’s Arrival Might Bump Al Roker And Tamron Hall Off NBC’s ‘Today’ Show

01.27.17 60 mins ago

Megyn Kelly’s high-profile move to NBC may have some resounding effects across the network. Variety reports that one of Kelly’s new endeavors will be a morning show that could bump Al Roker and Tamron Hall from Today.

NBC hasn’t yet made a final decision considering what type of morning show that Kelly will do but hints that it may happen in the 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. slot. The 9 a.m. spot was the one anchored by Billy Bush, who was dismissed from the network after the release of Trump’s lewd Access Hollywood tape. But the network may do some reshuffling:

“If her program ran at 10 a.m. this person said, the occupants of that time slot, Kathie Lee Gifford,and Hoda Kotb, would move to 9 a.m., along with their production staff. If the show runs at 9 a.m., production staff assigned to that hour would continue to work on it, this person said. The hosts of the current 9 a.m. hour of ‘Today,’ Al Roker and Tamron Hall, would presumably continue with other duties they have with NBC News. Roker has been an integral part of “Today” for years, while Hall anchors a show on MSNBC and appears frequently in other parts of ‘Today.’”

Inserting Kelly into a Today time slot could also give the NBC show a push, as it is facing some stiff competition from ABC’s Good Morning America, especially after Michael Strahan joined up in a move from Live! Yet it’s hard to believe Roker would get the boot, especially since he’s such an NBC institution. If he and Hall are pushed out, some backlash is bound to happen.

(Via Variety)

