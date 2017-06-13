InfoWars

Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to complain about fake news, but it’s doubtful he had Alex Jones in mind while he was penning his mini-missives. Elsewhere on Twitter, however, there was an uproar over Megyn Kelly’s interview with the peddler of bizarre conspiracy theories, from Pizzagate to the idea that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

It seems like there was almost no way for this interview to go well, given the subject’s proclivity for nonsensical rants, and considering that Kelly left out one crucial side to the story she was reporting — perspectives from the Sandy Hook parents who have to live with Jones’ accusations they are actors paid to perform grief by the United States government for … reasons.

Megyn Kelly has tried to defend the interview, claiming that she is trying to “shine a light” on not only Jones’ dangerous hoax narrative, but also on President Trump’s seeming approval of Jones’ work on Infowars. Trump recently granted Infowars a temporary White House press credential in May.

POTUS's been on & praises @RealAlexJones' show. He's giving Infowars a WH press credential. Many don't know him; our job is 2 shine a light. https://t.co/5e88BJyqnz — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 12, 2017

The interview hasn’t even aired yet (it is, in glaring oversight and cruel irony, scheduled for Father’s Day), but the fallout has already been considerable. Sandy Hook Parents have already dropped Megyn Kelly as host of the Sandy Hook Promise gala, a fundraising event that honors victims of gun violence. On June 12th, Sandy Hooky Promise released a statement announcing that Kelly was axed. “Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones,” it explained. “It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview.”

On top of that, the Wall Street Journal reports that J.P. Morgan Chase has yanked its advertising from not only Megyn Kelly’s show, but all NBC programing until after the interview runs, so as not to be associated with it. In fact, Chase’s chief marketing officer Kristen Lemkau even Tweeted an explanation of that decision. She didn’t hold back, tweeting, “As an advertiser, I’m repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes.”

As an advertiser, I'm repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes. Why? https://t.co/luwyCwP7Ti — Kristin Lemkau (@KLemkau) June 12, 2017

Lemkau wasn’t the only one to tweet her displeasure. Most importantly, Nelba Márquez-Greene, whose daughter Ana Grace was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting and whose son Isaiah survived, has been vocal in her opposition to the interview.