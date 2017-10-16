Megyn Kelly’s Ratings Woes Continue While Celebrity Publicists Are Reportedly Bypassing Her Show’s Hour

Despite booking an exclusive guest in Harvey Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan and showing a side of herself that those familiar with her from Fox News would not be familiar with, Megyn Kelly’s ratings woes continued last week, which could lead to even more problems in the future.

According to Page Six, Kelly’s ratings dropped again last week to “a possible all-time low for Today” and may have been “lower than her [Fox News] cable show.” Reportedly, NBC News executives are distressed about Kelly’s spiral and are trying to right the ship, including putting her on MSNBC last week for a segment. “It’s not a good sign,” according to Page Six.

In news that could have further repercussions and definitely hurt the ratings, publicists are keeping their clients off Kelly’s portion of the show while still pursuing other hours of NBC’s morning show:

These publicists, however, said they are still eager to take their talent to other blocs of the morning show. “I’m not booking anyone on her show,” says a high-powered publicist, with a roster of big names, who asked for anonymity due to her overall relationship with “Today.” “I literally haven’t pitched anyone even from right out the gate. The buzz that is out there is so bad.”

Another well-known publicist, who represents one of the celebrities who has appeared on Kelly’s show, wasn’t pleased with the interview. “I won’t plan to have others go on,” the publicist said. “None specifically have been offered or asked to, but it’ll be my preference not to.”

The publicists that Variety spoke to also cited the polarization of the news media as a factor: Since Kelly came from Fox News, she is seen as an alienating presence. Others said they weren’t sold yet on Kelly’s interviewing style yet but would keep an open mind about the show for their clients.

(Via Page Six & Variety)

