Megyn Kelly kicked off her hour of Today on Friday morning by discussing the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, as well as Weinstein’s outspoken victim Rose McGowan getting temporarily suspended from Twitter for violating the social media platform’s terms of service by posting a private phone number. Kelly was not having Twitter’s nonsense however, and took a moment of (sort of) get political again to call out the overt hypocrisy.
“Now one can understand Twitter’s strict adherence to its rules, right? I mean those are the rules, you can’t post phone numbers,” she noted. “Rules like the ones that don’t allow one person to harass another on Twitter. Rules that don’t allow them to incite harassment again another. Rules that don’t allow one person to threaten another,” she continued, and I think we can see where she’s going with this now.
“Now who do we know that’s ever done that on Twitter,” she quipped. “No, not him! … Well, him too. Not him, but his attorney.” Kelly went on to point out that during the 2016 presidential election, after the first debate, Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen retweeted a threat directed at her, encouraging people to “gut her.” And surprise, surprise, Twitter did nothing to enforce its own rules in that incident — or in countless others, for that matter, of women being harassed and threatened online.
It’s unclear what “Fox News Megyn Kelly” would have had to say on the subject, but I think we can all get behind her when she finished her thoughts with a resounding, “Twitter, do better!”
Rose McGowan didn’t just post a private phone number – she also picked on a couple of other accounts and told people to hunt the guy down (a journalist) and take him out because she was sick of hearing from him.
I get and support her outspoken attack on HW, but that doesn’t justify trying to incite violence against random strangers.
Meh, Megyn Kelly continues to be a GOP shill trying to court moderates. This all ends with, “kids, Santa is white.”