Ever since Donald Trump became a serious contender for President of the United States, there have been rumors that now First Lady Melania Trump was, shall we say, an unwilling participant in the whole thing. And it’s easy to see why. Trump’s third wife eschews the spotlight, looks miserable almost constantly, has been documented slapping her husband’s hand away on multiple occasions, and took five months to move into the White House.

Now, a new profile from Vanity Fair seems to confirm what many have always believed to be true, that Melania wanted no freaking part of this. The magazine spoke with several sources close to the Trump family who suggest that the first lady only reluctantly supported her husband’s candidacy because she — like many people — never thought he had a chance in hell of winning. One pull quote is especially telling.

There may never have been a First Lady less prepared for or suited to the role. “This isn’t something she wanted and it isn’t something he ever thought he’d win,” one longtime friend of the Trumps’ told me. “She didn’t want this come hell or high water. I don’t think she thought it was going to happen.”

The whole thing, while long, is definitely worth a read for some insight into the non-traditional relationship between the current president and first lady.

(Via Vanity Fair)