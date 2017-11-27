Melania Trump Reportedly Did Not Want To Be First Lady ‘Come Hell Or High Water’

#Donald Trump
11.27.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Ever since Donald Trump became a serious contender for President of the United States, there have been rumors that now First Lady Melania Trump was, shall we say, an unwilling participant in the whole thing. And it’s easy to see why. Trump’s third wife eschews the spotlight, looks miserable almost constantly, has been documented slapping her husband’s hand away on multiple occasions, and took five months to move into the White House.

Now, a new profile from Vanity Fair seems to confirm what many have always believed to be true, that Melania wanted no freaking part of this. The magazine spoke with several sources close to the Trump family who suggest that the first lady only reluctantly supported her husband’s candidacy because she — like many people — never thought he had a chance in hell of winning. One pull quote is especially telling.

There may never have been a First Lady less prepared for or suited to the role. “This isn’t something she wanted and it isn’t something he ever thought he’d win,” one longtime friend of the Trumps’ told me. “She didn’t want this come hell or high water. I don’t think she thought it was going to happen.”

The whole thing, while long, is definitely worth a read for some insight into the non-traditional relationship between the current president and first lady.

(Via Vanity Fair)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpMELANIA TRUMPvanity fair

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP