Getty Image

The details surrounding the reported encounter between President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels have controlled the headlines for a few weeks at this point. The alleged $130,000 payment to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, the 2011 In Touch interview with the porn star that described the allegations in detail, and the more recent appearances by Daniels have all helped to fuel the story. Now we’re getting the reported reaction from inside The White House, specifically from the First Lady’s point of view. According to the New York Times, Melania Trump is not publicly standing by the president in the same way she would have done in the past:

Mrs. Trump and the president have had a tumultuous relationship at times over the years, but few episodes have roiled the peace as much as the news surrounding Ms. Daniels. The reports of a payoff blindsided the first lady, who was furious with her husband, according to two people close to the couple. She has kept a low profile since.

The Times report follows a few days of speculation over Melania Trump’s activities and sudden cancellation of her planned trip overseas with the president. It actually prompted her spokesperson to release a statement on Twitter denying the “unrealistic scenarios” being reported in the media.