First Lady Melania Trump May Never Move Into The White House

Folks have plenty of questions about Melania Trump’s diamond-eating Vanity Fair Mexico cover, including how it looked like massive troll job (by the publication) because it was an old photo seemingly repurposed to fire shots at Donald’s Wall. Now, Us Weekly has revealed how — while Melania is presumably intent upon carrying out First Lady duties — she may never move into the White House, instead staying in New York City.

The gossip magazine grabs this information from a family source, which supplements the previous (accurate) report that Melania and 10-year-old Barron Trump would live in NYC’s Trump Tower for the first leg of Donald’s presidency. The non-move was said to be in Barron’s interest, for neither Trump parent wanted to uproot their son and cause him any sort of trauma. Now, Melania’s reportedly considering never joining Donald. Us Weekly seems like an accurate source on this matter, and here’s why.

The magazine has extensively covered the Trump family with interviews and even a glossy Trump kids photoshoot. Barron was front and center on the cover, which seems a little inconsistent with Melania’s stated privacy concerns. Yet that issue featured photos from private albums, so there’s definitely some communication channels open between the publication and Trump family sources. Here’s Us Weekly‘s latest on where FLOTUS will live:

“They will reevaluate toward the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington,” says the [family] source. “They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what’s best for Barron.”

Meanwhile, Melania has still hired a chief of staff, so she’s probably planning on fulfilling some FLOTUS duties, but she’s yet to spend much time in D.C. During ABC News’ recent presidential interview (the same one where Trump lectured the network over “unfair” coverage), David Muir asked Donald whether he gets lonely in the White House without his wife. He shrugged, “No, because I end up working longer. And that’s okay.”

Trump has mentioned that his family would come visit him on weekends, but that hasn’t happened so far. Melania was photographed in NYC last weekend during the big ruckus over Donald’s immigration ban.

