The subtle nudge from Melania reminding Trump to put his hand over his heart for the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/iswL9YMVWv
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) April 17, 2017
Donald Trump has a lot on his mind, so it’s understandable if at times he drifts off into outer space as he ponders his next chess move in his quest to “Make America Great Again.” Monday, at the annual White House Easter Roll, it appeared as if Trump had one of those daydream moments, but First Lady Melania Trump saved the day.
As the President, The First Lady, and their son Barron all stood for the National Anthem, two of the three remembered the long honored tradition of placing one’s hand over their heart, but one did not. The President of the United States was the odd-man out, but luckily an observant Melania noticed and gave him a subtle nudge. Unfortunately for Trump, the entire Internet also noticed that Mr. America First had a momentary lapse of awareness. They were also quick to point out that Melania Trump, an immigrant, was the one who had to remind Trump of the standard procedure. People lit into Trump on social media, as usual.
You guys don’t get it. He doesn’t need to put his hand on his heart because we’re pledging allegiance to him.
Everyone knows he wasn’t born in America. He was born in Willy Wonkas chocolate factory. Show us your papers Don!
“Nobody knew patriotism was this complicated!!”
I lol’d. Gracias.
Is it customary to put one’s hand over their heart during the signing of a US national anthem? Or is just for the president and his family? I’m genuinely asking because they play the anthem (in my case, the Canadian one) at every sporting event and I have never once put my hand over my heart.
You free wheeling Canada radical types put your hands in gross places during anthem signings. Like your pockets and such.
It’s customary for everyone to do it. But you don’t have to. My issue is republicans roasted Obana just for not wearing a flag pin. Then they got mad at a black female athlete for not doing it at the olympics. Trump does shot like this all the time and it’s radio fucking silence.
If it were Obama this would be the headline on Fox News.
OBAMA: DISGRACES THE NATION OVER FLAG FLUB
Oh come on everyone!?! You know this just shows that he forgot at the moment where he was. His true allegiance is with the Russian National Anthem. He was expecting to hear this:
[www.youtube.com]
This is not news. Why should you have to put your hand over your heart if you don’t have one?