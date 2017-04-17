Chris Christie And Donald Trump's Bizarre Relationship

Watch Melania Trump Nudge The President To Raise His Hand For The National Anthem

04.17.17 2 hours ago 10 Comments

Donald Trump has a lot on his mind, so it’s understandable if at times he drifts off into outer space as he ponders his next chess move in his quest to “Make America Great Again.” Monday, at the annual White House Easter Roll, it appeared as if Trump had one of those daydream moments, but First Lady Melania Trump saved the day.

As the President, The First Lady, and their son Barron all stood for the National Anthem, two of the three remembered the long honored tradition of placing one’s hand over their heart, but one did not. The President of the United States was the odd-man out, but luckily an observant Melania noticed and gave him a subtle nudge. Unfortunately for Trump, the entire Internet also noticed that Mr. America First had a momentary lapse of awareness. They were also quick to point out that Melania Trump, an immigrant, was the one who had to remind Trump of the standard procedure. People lit into Trump on social media, as usual.

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpEASTERMELANIA TRUMPNATIONAL ANTHEM

First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 3 weeks ago 45 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP