The subtle nudge from Melania reminding Trump to put his hand over his heart for the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/iswL9YMVWv — Lis Power (@LisPower1) April 17, 2017

Donald Trump has a lot on his mind, so it’s understandable if at times he drifts off into outer space as he ponders his next chess move in his quest to “Make America Great Again.” Monday, at the annual White House Easter Roll, it appeared as if Trump had one of those daydream moments, but First Lady Melania Trump saved the day.

As the President, The First Lady, and their son Barron all stood for the National Anthem, two of the three remembered the long honored tradition of placing one’s hand over their heart, but one did not. The President of the United States was the odd-man out, but luckily an observant Melania noticed and gave him a subtle nudge. Unfortunately for Trump, the entire Internet also noticed that Mr. America First had a momentary lapse of awareness. They were also quick to point out that Melania Trump, an immigrant, was the one who had to remind Trump of the standard procedure. People lit into Trump on social media, as usual.