Melania Trump Is Reportedly Unable To Participate In G20 Spouse-Events Due To Ongoing Protests

07.07.17 2 hours ago 7 Comments

Getty Image

The G20 Summit in Hamburg has already been rocked by protests, both peaceful and less-so. And while Fox News’ Shep Smith is urging everyone to calm down, the summit’s second day saw more protests that have gone so far as to trap First Lady Melania Trump in her hotel.

President Trump and his team did not move fast enough while booking its travel and lost out on luxury accommodations in Hamburg. Yet Melania Trump is staying at a hotel in Hamburg, according to multiple sources, and so far, the protests have forced her to cancel several spouse-events that were scheduled — including a tour of a climate change center in the city as well as a river cruise with Joachim Sauer, the husband of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ivanka Trump, and other G20 leaders’ spouses — after the Hamburg police refused to give clearance for her to leave, according to her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham. “It’s unfortunate,” Grisham said.

According to The Independent, President Trump only made it to the summit on time by driving through the city with a high-speed police escort.

Cooped up inside, the First Lady took a cue from her husband’s playbook by going on Twitter.

Mrs. Trump was not the only high-profile person connected to the summit delayed by the protests. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tweeted a photo of himself with Indonesian president Joko Widodo while saying the two were under “security lockdown.”

At least 15 Hamburg police officers and 76 civilians have been injured so far in the protests, but those numbers will likely go up as protestors clash with law enforcement for a second day in a row.

(via NBC News & CNN & The Independent)

Around The Web

TAGSG20GERMANYMELANIA TRUMPPROTESTS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 24 hours ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 day ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 4 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 4 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 4 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 7 days ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP