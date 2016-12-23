Australian Police Say They Thwarted A Planned Christmas Terror Plot In Melbourne

Flinders Street Station in Melbourne

In Australia, police have detained five men in connection with a planned Christmas Day terror plot. Through raids, authorities uncovered evidence of an alleged multi-site attack, which would have taken place at heavily trafficked landmarks like St Paul’s Cathedral, Federation Square, and Flinders Street Station (all located at the same intersection).

The alleged plot involved explosives, knives, and firearms, according to Victoria Police Chief Graham Ashton, who spoke with the BBC about the “self-radicalized” group that was inspired by ISIS propaganda. Raids arrived after authorities conducted weeks of surveillance (by 400 officers) on five separate locations in Melbourne. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull describes the plot as a “substantial” one that was meant to frighten and “divide Australians.”

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin stressed that this plan concerned him more than any other threats that he’s witnessed in years. Colvin stated, “They had moved very quickly from an intention to a capability, and developed capability, including quite progressed plans, we will allege.” Ashton urges people to “go about their business at this very special time of year” but to remain vigilant, and police will take extra precautions.

Authorities stress that the threat appears to now be neutralized with the arrests, which included two people who were released. The five that remain in custody include four Australian-born men (with a Lebanese background) and a fifth Australian who hails from Egypt. All of the suspects are in their 20s.

News of the foiled Melbourne plot arrives after a truck plowed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring dozens of others. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Berlin attack.

(Via BBC & The Guardian)

