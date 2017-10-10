Getty Image

Apparently size does matter — IQ size, that is. President Trump challenged Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to an IQ test after hearing in a news report that Tillerson might have called the POTUS a “moron.” If Trump wants to put the proverbial money where his mouth is, Mensa, the elite society for those with ultra-high IQs, has indicated they can make that test happen.

“American Mensa would be happy to hold a testing session for President Trump and Secretary Tillerson,” said Mensa communications director Charles Brown. That’s an offer of more than just an IQ test — Mensa offers admission only to those who rank in the top 2% of test scores. Brown wouldn’t say one way or the other if any high-profile politicians in Trump and Tillerson’s league are already members of the intelligence society.

The matter began after an MSNBC report cited three anonymous sources who claim Tillerson called Trump a “moron” during a July meeting. Tillerson brushed the article aside as “petty nonsense,” but Trump hasn’t gotten over the alleged slight since the story broke. He tweeted that MSNBC is “fake news” and accused them of having low ratings, as if to agree with Tillerson that the “moron” comment is untrue.

Maybe he’s just riled up that Tillerson is grabbing headlines. Either way, by attacking MSNBC and challenging his Secretary of State to an IQ contest, Trump has tacitly admitted that even a hypothetical insult to his intelligence has him hot under the collar. Still, this IQ showdown has shades of the familiar. After all, this is a President who has wrung his hands over the size of his inauguration crowd and boasted over the hugeness of his ratings versus those of his “failing” critics. Not to mention everything that came out of that time Marco Rubio commented on Trump’s tiny hands.

(Via The Hill)