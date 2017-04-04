Bill O'Reilly Accused Of Racism Over Comment

Mercedes Pulls Its Advertisements From ‘The O’Reilly Factor’ Due To The Host’s Sexual Harassment Scandal

04.03.17

On Saturday, it came to light that Fox News had paid out $13 million dollars to settle five different allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Bill O’Reilly. The host of The O’Reilly Factor is no stranger to controversy, but these allegations were particularly disturbing, including “a wide range of behavior, including verbal abuse, lewd comments, unwanted advances and phone calls in which it sounded as if Mr. O’Reilly was masturbating, according to documents and interviews.”

However, at least this repulsive behavior is leading to repercussions, as Mercedes has pulled their advertisements from The O’Reilly Factor in response to these reports. In a statement to CNN, Mercedes explains that their ads will be “reassigned,” despite show being the most popular on cable news: “The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don’t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now.”

