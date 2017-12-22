Getty Image

Earlier this week, Meryl Streep was targeted by street art in LA that arrived in the form of posters (placed in multiple locations) showing the chronic Oscar winner next to disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein. In the posters, there’s a strip over Streep’s eyes with a message reading, “#SheKnew,” which appeared to be a reference to Rose McGowan’s criticism of the silent protest (by Streep and other actresses) coming up at the Golden Globes. From the social media circulation of these posters, which were plugged by conspiracy theorist and Pizzagate truther Mike Cernovich, this appeared to be a right-wing endeavor. And that last detail has apparently been confirmed.

At least, an artist has come forward to claim responsibility for the campaign, and that would be a former U.S. marine, Sabo, who fancies himself a far-right version of Banksy. Sabo — whose work is often racially-charged and laced with misogyny (he has tweeted a photo of Weinstein with Jennifer Lawrence and a “She Blew” caption) — told The Guardian that the posters are “revenge” for Streep’s current film, The Post, and her critical view of President Trump: