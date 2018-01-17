Metro Detroit and the surrounding areas of Michigan witnessed the night sky light up as bright as day when a meteor burned up in the atmosphere and burst, creating an astonishing moment on video. Residents of Detroit reported hearing a loud boom following the flash of light, which was captured on video across the state. After thousands of confused Michiganders took to social media wondering what just happened, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that it was a meteor fireball.
Here’s video:
Meteors don’t “re-enter,” just sayin’.
It was trending downward..