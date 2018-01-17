Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Metro Detroit and the surrounding areas of Michigan witnessed the night sky light up as bright as day when a meteor burned up in the atmosphere and burst, creating an astonishing moment on video. Residents of Detroit reported hearing a loud boom following the flash of light, which was captured on video across the state. After thousands of confused Michiganders took to social media wondering what just happened, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that it was a meteor fireball.

Several of you have reported seeing a flash in the sky tonight. Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management said it was a meteor fireball. Special thanks to Jordyn Boshaw for capturing this video in Clio. https://t.co/RKCZ6zJzyW — WNEM TV5 (@WNEMTV5news) January 17, 2018

Here’s video: