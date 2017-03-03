To protest Donald Trump’s proposed which U.S.-Mexico wall, a Mexican congressman climbed atop a 30-foot tall fence that sits between Tijuana, Mexico, and the United States. Congressman Braulio Guerra, from the state of Queretaro, claimed that it was easy to climb. He hopes that his actions will illustrate how “totally absurd” and “unnecessary” Trump’s wall will be.
Once he scaled the border fence, Guerra was joined by two other people who he says were were already there when he arrived. From atop the wall, Guerra tweeted out a video of him saying a wall would go against human rights, and it’s incredibly simple to climb.
“You can climb it with great ease, one climbs in an instant. I climbed it in Tijuana, one of the highest parts, even from a distance this looks very complex, but there are young people that go up and down, at all times.”
ABC News notes that there is no footage of Guerra actually climbing the fence, so some may question whether it really is so easy to climb.
Trump’s infamous wall has created plenty of friction between the U.S. and its southern neighbor, especially after Trump insisted that Mexico would pay for it, and Mexico disagreed. With the price of its construction reportedly on the rise, this struggle between the two countries may not be over.
(Via ABC News)
You don’t have a “human right” to enter the United States.
This guy is lucky some trigger happy Border Patrol officer didn’t ice him once he swung a leg over the top.
Yeah, let’s just shoot him as soon as he crosses over. Ha ha ha, you’re still morally obtuse. Thank you for the laugh.
To recap:
-Mexicans are to blame or lucky they’re not shot when demonstrating how Trump’s $16-20 Billion wall would be useless
-Leakers are to blame for exposing the embarrassing truth about & hypocrisy of this administration
-Hillary is to blame for everything somehow
-Unless it’s Obama and paid protesters
Gotcha
Hmm… since I said half of one of those things, they must all be my doctrine.