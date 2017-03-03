Escalé el Muro con EEUU. Mira @realDonaldTrump lo absurdo e innecesario el gasto en este proyecto que agravia y daña nuestra buena vecindad. pic.twitter.com/K2S5RI8a0d — Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017

To protest Donald Trump’s proposed which U.S.-Mexico wall, a Mexican congressman climbed atop a 30-foot tall fence that sits between Tijuana, Mexico, and the United States. Congressman Braulio Guerra, from the state of Queretaro, claimed that it was easy to climb. He hopes that his actions will illustrate how “totally absurd” and “unnecessary” Trump’s wall will be.

Once he scaled the border fence, Guerra was joined by two other people who he says were were already there when he arrived. From atop the wall, Guerra tweeted out a video of him saying a wall would go against human rights, and it’s incredibly simple to climb.

Sencillo subir al #Muro pero son muchos los peligros para nuestra gente. Derechos Humanos, principios y dignidad son innegociables #México🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/9PExn3RlnV — Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017

“You can climb it with great ease, one climbs in an instant. I climbed it in Tijuana, one of the highest parts, even from a distance this looks very complex, but there are young people that go up and down, at all times.”

ABC News notes that there is no footage of Guerra actually climbing the fence, so some may question whether it really is so easy to climb.

Trump’s infamous wall has created plenty of friction between the U.S. and its southern neighbor, especially after Trump insisted that Mexico would pay for it, and Mexico disagreed. With the price of its construction reportedly on the rise, this struggle between the two countries may not be over.

